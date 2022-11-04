November Art Walk information | The Claremont COURIER

The monthly Claremont Art Walk Returns Saturday, November 4 from 6 to 9 pm and will feature several artists throughout the Village and Memorial Park. Here’s the lineup:

The Ahmad Shariff Art Gallery107 Harvard Ave., Claremont, will hold Jenny Anne Trauger and Nate McMullen’s dual exhibition, “Soul of the Desert.”

The Button Box Museumlocated in the Bunny Gunner westside walkway, 230 W. Bonita Ave., Claremont, presents “Tyrol Carved Buttons.”

Bunny Gunner, 230 W. Bonita Ave., Claremont, will showcase the work of Dan Romero. Claremont-based nonprofit One Drumm will make a special appearance.

The Claremont Chamber of Commerce205 Yale Ave., Claremont, will feature photography by Gregory Rook. Rook “utilizes light and shadows to capture scenes that would most likely be overlooked and considered ordinary,” according to a chamber press release.

The Claremont Lewis Museum of Art, 200 W. First St., in the Claremont Depot, continues to exhibit “Transformations in Glass: Vitreous Funk, Fantasy, and Light.” Works are from Claremont-influenced glass artists Kéké Cribbs, Richard Marquis, and David Svenson. The exhibition will be viewable through February 5, 2023.

Crescent Tree Corp, 206 W. Bonita Ave., suite G, Claremont, will display Alissa Warshaw’s, “In Essence.” The Los Angeles-based artist is influenced by sounds, colors, and textures of the natural world, according to a news release. Her work is rooted in “moments of observation, reflection, and memory, ushered into being through a state of Meditative flow.”

The Ginger Elliott Gallery at Claremont Heritage, 840 N. Indian Hill Blvd., has Robert Landau’s, “Rock ‘n’ Roll Billboards of the Sunset Strip.”

“Revisit a time when hand-painted temporary billboards on West Hollywood’s Sunset Strip depicted the world’s Greatest classic rock stars,” read a news release.

Studio C, 260 W. Bonita Ave., Claremont, will host a show of small 6” by 6” paintings from numerous local artists including Sue Conner, Karen Karlsson, Denise Kraemer, AS Ashley and more. The exhibit runs through December 31.

Square I110 Harvard Ave., Claremont, will feature art from Susan Hertel, Millard Sheets, Milford Zornes, Phil Dike and John Svenson.

Pomona Valley Art Association317 W. First St., Claremont, hosts the exhibit, “Honoring Our Veterans,” which showcases artists Jim Balderrama, Robin Driscoll, Don Markofski, Richard Morris and Roscoe Lee Owens.

For more information visit claremontvillage.com/claremont-art-walk.