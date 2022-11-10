November Activities And Events Announced By Los Alamos Arts Council – Los Alamos Reporter

In the gallery: Sandy Ludescher’s Dias De Los Muertos continues through Nov. 12. Come see these one of a kind pieces before they’re off display.

Apply to our winter arts and crafts fair at the Los Alamos Middle School. Final deadline Nov. 19 and the Fair will be Dec. 3. Apply Here and don’t forget to come shop early at the Craft Fair for the best selection of winter arts and crafts! Doors will open at 9am

Come make ornaments with Jocelyn Warner Nov. 12 and Nov. 19, sign ups are online here: Ornament Class

The annual Affordable Arts show is opening on Black Friday and with special events throughout Shop Small Saturday. With more than 75 artists and crafters on display, we’re sure you’ll find the perfect gift this holiday season!

We’re having a membership drive! We are looking to sign up 100 new members before the New Year. Are you the next Arts Council member? All membership levels get special discounts and a first glance at upcoming events.

The Los Alamos Arts Council continues to provide ongoing classroom and community activities for all ages in Los Alamos. Like other non-profits, 2022 was hard on the organization and we cannot thank our community enough for their continued support. If you’d like to volunteer, become a member, or make a donation, please visit our website, or stop by and see us Tuesday-Saturday, 10:00 am – 4 pm every week and stay tuned for special extended holiday season hours .

