November 3 Vallejo/Vacaville Arts and Entertainment Source: Activities – Times-Herald

Nov. 3: Genealogy Society of Vallejo-Benicia Speaker Presentation on Cemetery Records, 1:30 pm, via Zoom, Send email to [email protected] to get Zoom invite. For more information visit www.gsvb.org and Facebook page at www.facebook.com/GSVB.org.

Nov. 4: Don Bassey and Friends, 8 p.m., Town House Cocktail Lounge, 401A Georgia St., Vallejo.

Nov. 4: Sylvia by AR Gurney, 8 p.m., Bay Area Stage Theater on Broadway, 515 Broadway St., Vallejo.

Nov. 5: Community Coffee Tasting, 9 a.m., Moschetti Coffee, 11 Sixth St., Vallejo.

Nov. 5: Farmers Market, 9 a.m., Downtown Vallejo, Georgia and Marin streets, Vallejo.

Nov. 5: International KidsNFilm Festival, noon, Bay Terrace Theater, 51 Daniels Ave., Vallejo.

Nov. 5: Peggy Lauritzen presents “Apprentices, Indentured Servants, and Redemptioners: White Servitude in America,” 11 a.m., free event, Solano County Genealogical Society, Vacaville. If interested, email the society at [email protected] no later than 4 pm on Friday, Nov. 4, and request an invitation. More information on society activities can be found on the society’s webpage at scgsca.org and on their Facebook page.

Nov. 5: Mare Island Heritage Trust final boat cruise of the year Onboard Dolphin Charters’ River Dolphin, 1 pm Exploration of the Napa River, Mare Island Strait and Carquinez Strait, live music interspersed with the history and nature talks, by local Vallejo vocals/songwriter Nikki Nash , accompanied on guitar by Tony Almeida, guitar and Frank Mireles, tambourine/harmonica. www.nikkinashmusic.com. Cost $55 per person. Reservations may be made at www.Dolphincharters.com or by calling (510) 527-9622 or 1-800-472-9942. For more information, contact Myrna Hayes, (707) 249-9633.

Nov. 5: “Solano Skies: A History of Aviation in Solano County,” 1:30 p.m., 213 Buck Ave., Vacaville.

Nov. 5: Sylvia by AR Gurney, 8 p.m., Bay Area Stage Theater on Broadway, 515 Broadway St., Vallejo.

Nov. 6: Día de los Muertos Festival – Muertos, 10 a.m., Bay Terrace Theater, 51 Daniels Ave., Vallejo.

Nov. 6: Sylvia by AR Gurney, 3 p.m., Bay Area Stage Theater on Broadway, 515 Broadway St., Vallejo.

Nov. 6: Day of the Dead Festival After Party, 9 p.m., Town House Cocktail Lounge, 401A Georgia St., Vallejo.

Nov. 11: City of Vallejo Veterans Day Event, 9 a.m., Mare Island Naval Cemetery, 167 O’Hara Court.

Nov. 11: Veterans Day Event, 11 a.m., behind City Hall, 3 Capitol St., Vallejo.

Nov. 11: Touro University Veterans Day Event, noon, Touro, 1310 Club Drive, Vallejo.

Nov. 11: Veterans Day Event, 2 p.m., Six Flags Discovery Kingdom, 1001 Fairgrounds Drive, Vallejo.

Nov. 13: Saturday Club of Vacaville and OnStage Vacaville — Bingo Bonanza Fundraiser, 1 p.m., Saturday Club, 125 W. Kendal St., Vacaville.

Nov. 19: Mare Island Historic Park Foundation Speaker Series — Confederate Raiders and Defending San Francisco Bay, 3 p.m., St. Peter’s Chapel, Mare Island, Vallejo.