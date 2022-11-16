November 15 – 30, Part 1 – Arts Knoxville

As the pleasant days of autumn give way to suggestions of winter, it is inevitable that we unconsciously adjust our arts-attending behavior. Coats, umbrellas, and scarves enter the equation and consideration for the availability of warm beverages often affects our choice of destination. With the change in weather also comes an ineffable festiveness that slowly increases as the thoughts of holidays—not to mention, sugarplums—dance in our head. So, embrace the idea that adjustments to arts-going can be pleasant as well as a chore and inconvenience. There will be plenty to see and hear this month and next.

Clarence Brown Theatre: A Christmas Carol

Productions of Dickens’ A Christmas Carol have been a Holiday tradition for the Clarence Brown Theater and its audiences for years. Re-imagined in 2021 to reference the original Dickens text to a greater extent, the production features guest actors, CBT regulars, UT Theater faculty, MFA fellows, and UT undergrads. This season’s production is directed by Amelia Peterson with musical direction by Terry D. Alford; CBT regular David Brian Alley will be seen in the role of Scrooge.

A preview takes place on Wednesday, November 23, with opening night on Friday, November 25. A Christmas Carol continues through December 18. Check the website here for the performance schedule and availability of tickets.

At the Clarence Brown Theater on the University of Tennessee campus.

Scruffy City Orchestra Fall Concert

Scruffy City Orchestra, under the direction of Dr. Ace Edewards, will present its fall concert on Friday, Nov. 18 at 8:00 PM as part of Sacred Heart’s Cathedral Concert Series. The concert’s theme is Time and the Mountainsinspired by the César Franck work on the program.

This Fall 2022 concert includes:

Aaron Copland: Fanfare for the Common Man

Carl Maria von Weber: Overture zum Der Beherrscher der Geister

Franz Joseph Haydn: Symphony 101

César Franck: Ce qu’on entend sur la Montagne

George Enescu: Romanian Rhapsody No. 1

Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 at 8:00 p.m

The Cathedral of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus, 711 S. Northshore Drive, Knoxville

Free (donations welcome), but registration is requested at Eventbrite Seating is limited.

East Tennessee Historical Society: Lights! Camera! East TN!

Lights! Camera! East Tennessee! is a new feature exhibition at the East Tennessee History Center that chronicles Knoxville’s contribution to film. Included are stories of Knoxvillians who became involved in Hollywood, from director Clarence Brown to film critic and novelist James Agee. Lights! Camera! East Tennessee! also focuses on the numerous Actors from across East Tennessee who became Hollywood A-listers and the list of Films that were shot in East Tennessee, including 1970’s A Walk in the Spring Rain and That Evening Sun from 2009, both of which premiered in Knoxville. The exhibition opens on Saturday, November 19, and runs through July 3, 2023. East Tennessee Historical Society, 601 S. Gay Street, Knoxville, TN 37902.

Museum hours: M-F 9-4, Sat 10-4, Sun 1-5.

Information: 865-215-8824, www.eastTNhistory.org/lights-camera • • • • • •

River and Rail Theater Company: The Wolves

In a co-production between River & Rail and Pellissippi State Community College Department Of Theatre, The Wolves by Sarah Delappe runs December 1 – 18 at Old City Performing Arts Center, 111 State Street, in the Old City. The play premiered Off-Broadway in 2016 and was a finalist for the 2017 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

“This sometimes funny, sometimes heartbreaking, and sometimes terrifying play takes an insider’s look at a high school girls soccer team and finds a full human microcosm there.“

Check website for performance schedule and ticket information.

Pivot Point Gallery: Carol Robin King

A Guest Artist Opening will feature watercolors and plaster reliefs by Carol Robin King. King was one of two winners selected from the annual TN Artist Association Annual Show. Show Opening Thursday, Nov. 17 from 5:00-7:00 PM Pivot Point Gallery, 15 Emory Place, Knoxville, TN 37917. Information: 865-248-0050, www.pivotpointgallery.com • • • • • •

