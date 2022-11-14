November 14 NBA Games: Odds, Tips and Betting Trends

The contests in a Monday NBA Slate that shouldn’t be missed include the Oklahoma City Thunder playing the Boston Celtics at TD Garden.

Toronto Raptors at Detroit Pistons Odds and Lines

The Raptors will square off against the Pistons at 7:00 PM ET on Monday at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.

Favourites: Raptors (-5)

Raptors (-5) Total: 220

220 Moneyline: Raptors (-199) | Pistons (+164)

Charlotte Hornets at Orlando Magic Odds and Lines

The Hornets will play the Magic at 7:00 PM ET on Monday at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

Favourites: Magic (-1)

Magic (-1) Total: 221

221 Moneyline: Magic (-116) | Hornets (-104)

Oklahoma City Thunder at Boston Celtics Odds and Lines

The Thunder square off against the Celtics at 7:30 PM ET on Monday at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

Favourites: Celtics (-11)

Celtics (-11) Total: 229.5

229.5 Moneyline: Celtics (-569) | Thunder (+419)

Phoenix Suns at Miami Heat Odds and Lines

The Suns play the Heat at 7:30 PM ET on Monday at FTX Arena in Miami, Florida.

Favourites: Heat (-1.5)

Heat (-1.5) Total: 217.5

217.5 Moneyline: Heat (-123) | Suns (+103)

Los Angeles Clippers at Houston Rockets Odds and Lines

The Clippers take on the Rockets at 8:00 PM ET on Monday at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

Favourites: Clippers (-5.5)

Clippers (-5.5) Total: 220

220 Moneyline: Clippers (-211) | Rockets (+174)

Atlanta Hawks at Milwaukee Bucks Odds and Lines

The Hawks will take the court against the Bucks at 8:00 PM ET on Monday at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Favourites: Bucks (-4)

Bucks (-4) Total: 225.5

225.5 Moneyline: Bucks (-184) | Hawks (+154)

San Antonio Spurs at Golden State Warriors

The Spurs match up with the Warriors at 10:00 PM ET on Monday at Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

