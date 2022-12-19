Novak Djokovic Left in a Dire Mourning State as Soccer Legend Succumbs to Leukemia

Recently, Serbia lost one of its best soccer managers, and Serie A legend, Sinisa Mihajlovic. The former Lazio player passed away on Friday after battling leukemia, a kind of cancer, after three years. Among the many tributes to the 53-year-old soccer player, there is one from the Serbian tennis player, Novak Djokovic.

The 53-year-old player started his career in Serbia before moving to Italy where he actually played and won several titles with big clubs such as Inter Milan and Lazio.

Novak Djokovic’s tribute to the Serbian soccer player

Novak Djokovic took to his social media account to share a tribute to Mihajlovic. He, along with a picture of the 53-year-old soccer player, wrote a Gratitude message thanking the Serbian ace for his goodwill for the country.

They wrote, “Rest in peace, dear Sinisa. Condolences to the Mihajlovic family. Thank you for everything you did for our sport, as well as in Italy. Your mark is indelible.” (Translated by Google)

As a Serbian soccer player, he made a notable contribution to the sport. The former soccer player moved from a successful professional career to full-time management coaching duties at many Italian Clubs before joining the Serbian National Soccer Team.

When Mihajlovic extended his support to Djokovic

Prior to the 2022 Australian Open, the 21-time Grand Slam, who spent a few days in a deportation center, received support from the former soccer player. He then in 2022, criticized the idea of ​​keeping the top-ranked male tennis player in the world inside a hotel for deportation.

Tennis – Australian Open – Men’s Singles Photo Shoot – Brighton Beach, Melbourne, Australia, February 22, 2021 Australian Open Champion Serbia’s Novak Djokovic with the Trophy during a photo shoot at Brighton Beach REUTERS/Jaimi Joy

Along with offering his hand in support of the Serbian tennis player, he also slammed the organization and the authorities, stating that the tennis player was merely a victim and that keeping a Serbian citizen in a deportation center was absurd.

On the court, the Serbian tennis star, whose travel ban was overturned by the Australian government, will compete at the Australian Open in 2023. Currently at home, the Serbian tennis ace is getting ready for the upcoming tennis League exhibition tour that will take place in Dubai.