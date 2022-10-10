Novak Djokovic has one goal in the race with Rafael Nadal, says Mouratoglou

Patrick Mouratoglou, former Coach of Serena Williams and the current Coach of Simona Halep, Revealed the one goal Novak Djokovic has in the race against his Rival Rafael Nadal in a short video posted on social media. “Novak Djokovic has been seen playing lower-level tournaments for a reason.

He needs rhythm to prepare for his long term goals. It’s all about the big picture…all eyes on Novak Djokovic in 2023,” Mouratoglou captioned the Instagram video. Here is what Mouratoglou says in the video: ” There is one of the most interesting thing in the history of our game that is taking place at the moment, which is this race.

At this stage of his career, Novak has one goal, which is to win as many Grand Slams as possible because he is in a race with Rafa. He doesn’t have many chances, he only has 2 per year because for the moment he doesn’t play the Australian Open and the US Open.

So in order to be really efficient at those big tournaments, you need matches, you need to be in the rhythm, and you need to win matches. And he’s lacking that for the moment,” says Mouratoglou.

Why Novak Djokovic plays lower-ranked tournaments

“We see that during the pre-season, for example, where there are many more weeks, sometimes 6 or 8 weeks in a row of practice, it’s so difficult for the players when they don’t have a short term goal, the motivation is much more difficult to find.

So I think it’s difficult for him and I think it’s also one of the reasons why he’s playing these lower-ranked tournaments, because he needs to keep the rhythm and to keep the motivation in order to get ready for the Australian Open.

He has a tournament, he needs to be ready. Boom! It’s easier to go to practice than if your next tournament is in 2 months,” says Mouratoglou.