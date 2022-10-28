Nov 5 – Holly Holiday Arts and Crafts Show

Holly, MI – This year is the 44th Annual Holly Holiday Arts and Craft Show at Holly High School at 6161 East Holly Road in Holly.

The event is Saturday, November 5, 2022, from 9-4 pm Admission is $3. Children 12 and under are free and it is Handicapped accessible.

The show has expanded into the second hallway to include over 150 booths. There will be a wide selection of handmade gifts from Michigan artists and craftspeople; items in wood, fiber, glass, outdoor decor to gourmet food made locally. Great lunches are available along with plenty of free parking and handicap accessibility. Strollers are welcome.

This is the major fundraiser for two area nonprofit organizations and run by their volunteers from the Holly Historical Society’s Hadley House Museum and Holly High School’s Senior Project Graduation all night party committee.

Every Volunteer will be wearing their red t-shirts.

For further information, call Susanne at 248-634-5338 or Linda at 248-634-7946.

This is a great way to support the community and get into the holiday spirit.

For more things to do, visit the Oakland County Times Event Page!

To submit event info email [email protected]



Thank you to Jim Shaffer & Associates Realtors for sponsoring this section!