Nov. 3-6: Lively arts, music, shows and entertainment in and around Manchester

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 3

Chris Taylor / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Doug Thompson / Homestead (Merrimack) / 5:30pm

Dave Clark / Shorty’s (Nashua) / 6pm

Jordan Quinn / Elm House of Pizza (Manchester) / 6pm

Tyler Levs / San Francisco Kitchen (Nashua) / 6:30pm

John Chouinard / City Hall Pub (Manchester) / 7pm

Chad Lamarsh / Copper Door (Bedford) / 7pm

A Living Wage / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 8pm

CL Smooth / Shaskeen (Manchester) / 9pm

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 4th

Colin Hart / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Paul Lussier / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Lucas Gallo / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 6:30pm

Kimayo / Over The Moon Farmstead (Pittsfield) / 7pm

Another Shot Duo / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm

Last Kid Picked / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm

Mugsy Duo / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm

Small Town Stranded / The Goat (Manchester) / 9pm

Lexi James / Bonfire (Manchester) / 9pm

2120 South Michigan Avenue / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 5th

Mary Fagan / Downtown Concord Winter Farmer’s Market (Concord) / 9am-12pm

Paul Driscoll / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 3pm

Ramez Gurung / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 4pm

Jake Bartolin / The Wild Rover (Manchester) / 5pm

Rebecca Turmel / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Mikey G / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Chris Peters / Chen Yang Li (Bow) / 7pm

Emily’s Garage Band / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm

Falsely Accused / Shaskeen (Manchester) / 9pm

Fox On The Run / Bonfire (Manchester) / 9pm

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 6th

Brooks Hubbard / The Goat (Manchester) / 10am

David Newsam / The Foundry (Manchester) / 10am

Marc Apostolides / Copper Door (Salem) / 11am

Steve Aubert / Copper Door (Bedford) / 11am

Eric Lindberg / Over The Moon Farmstead (Pittsfield) / 2pm

Eric Marcs / Concord Craft Brewing (Concord) / 2pm

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT:

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 3

THE DAVE BROMBERG QUINTET / Rex Theater (Manchester) / 7:30pm

With his 1971 self-titled Columbia Records release, multi-instrumentalist, singer and songwriter David Bromberg emerged as a wunderkind of American music. The Blend of traditional and original material, virtuosic musicianship and iconic cover art trumpeted the arrival of a new and audacious artist. With seven more albums and associations with Bob Dylan, Jerry Jeff Walker, George Harrison, the Grateful Dead and Bonnie Raitt, Bromberg’s Reputation and following grew exponentially until the incessant demands of touring finally brought the recordings and shows to an end in the early 1980s. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5188

MANIA! THE ABBA TRIBUTE / Capitol Center (Concord) / 7:30pm

The world’s number-one touring ABBA tribute Returns to Concord! MANIA (formerly ABBA MANIA) formed in 1999 and the show has been selling out Theaters and concert halls internationally ever since. This show has toured the world in its quest to bring the music of the Swedish ‘Supergroup’ to their millions of fans, old and new! In 2007 it grossed over Aus $1 million at the box office in Sydney, Australia. The show has ventured to France, Denmark, Belgium, Spain, South Africa, New Zealand, Singapore, USA, Australia and South Korea as well as touring the UK extensively. The show has been successfully touring the USA annually since 2009 with over 400 performances, many of the venues book the show every year as it has become a ‘tradition’ for both the show and the audiences. The thirst for this sensational recreation of Abba’s concert is getting stronger every year. www.ccanh.com or (603)225-1111.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 4

FNC: PAUL D’ANGELO / Rex Theater (Manchester) / 7:30pm

Paul, a former Assistant district attorney and criminal-defense trial attorney, is one of the nation’s top stand-up comedians who has opened for over sixty internationally known acts. Known as a prolific Creator of intelligent, introspective and reflective humor that everyone can relate to… men and women, young and old, blue or white collar… there are still numerous Comedy routines, funny stories and anecdotes that Paul wants to share with his live audiences. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

GREASE / Palace Theater (Manchester) / 7:30pm – FINAL WEEKEND!

Grittier and more electrifying than ever before, the world’s best-loved musical Returns to the Palace. After a whirlwind summer romance, leather-clad greaser Danny and girl next door Sandy are unexpectedly reunited when she transfers to Rydell High for senior year. But can they survive the trials and tribulations of teenage life and find true love once more? With a hip-shaking rock n’ roll score featuring hits Summer Nights, Greased Lightning, and We Go Together, Grease celebrates Rydell High’s class of 1959 in all their duck-tailed, bobby-socked, gum-snapping glory. www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588

ROSENCRATZ & GUILDERSTERN ARE DEAD / Hatbox Theater (Concord) / Through November 20th

Presented by Lend Me a Theatre. Acclaimed as a modern absurdist masterpiece, Rosencrantz & Guildenstern Are Dead is the fabulously inventive tale of Hamlet as told from the worm’s-eye view of the bewildered Rosencrantz and Guildenstern, two minor characters in Shakespeare’s play. In Tom Stoppard’s best-known work, this Shakespearean “Laurel and Hardy” duo finally get a chance to take the lead role, but do so in a world where Echoes of Waiting for Godot resound; where reality and illusion intermix. Stumbling around unaware of their scripted lives and, unable to deviate from them, Fate leads our two Heroes to a tragic but inevitable end. www.hatboxnh.com or (603)715-2315

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 5th

JESSE GARRON’S TRIBUTE TO ELVIS / Rex Theater (Manchester) / 4pm & 7:30pm

Jesse Garron – “The Closest Thing to the King” – Tribute Artist Jesse Garron takes audiences on a journey into the concert years when Elvis Presley was the King of Rock and Roll. This is no imitation. Jesse incorporates his own vocals and style to recreate the music, the moves, and the stage show that endeared Elvis to so many and has earned Garron Acclaim as “The Closest Thing to the King”. See the show everyone is talking about. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

LOUIS PRIMA JR. & THE WITNESSES / Stockbridge Theater (Derry) / 7pm

Get ready to “Jump Jive An’ Wail” with Louis Prima Jr. and The Witnesses as they bring the wildest big band show this side of the 60s to celebrate the 20th Anniversary of the Stockbridge Theatre! Louis Prima Jr. and The Witnesses are a boisterous, horn-driven, 10-piece New Orleans-style band known for their energetic performances that raise the roof and bring audiences to their feet. Their eclectic and rowdy style crosses several genres, from big band and swing to rock and blues, combining original music from their two albums with tail-shakin’ and foot-stompin’ favorites from the five-decade career of Louis Prima Sr. https://stockbridgetheatre.showare.com/ or (603)437-5200

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 6th

COMEDIAN BOB MARLEY / Capitol Center (Concord) / 6pm & 8:30pm (November 5th as well)

Bob loves being a comedian. He’s Wicked good at it! He lives in Maine which is the best state in the world maybe even the universe. He’s Featured regularly on Sirius XM radio and he even won their Superbowl of Comedy! He has put out over 20 Comedy CD’s and DVD’s! He was inducted into The Guinness Book of World’s Records for “the Longest stand-up Comedy show by an individual” at 40 hrs of straight stand-up! He’s been on over 100 TV shows including Leno, Letterman, Conan, Jimmy Fallon, Craig Ferguson and Comedy Central to name just a few. He co-starred in “Boondock Saints” I and II “All Saints Day” playing Detective Greenly. He has toured the US, Europe, Canada, Kuwait and Iraq. That’s about it! www.ccanh.com or (603)225-1111

UPCOMING EVENTS:

SEASONAL ALLERGIES / Majestic Theater (Manchester) / November 11-13

A Comedy by Katherine DiSavino & Kevin Mead / Do you have Seasonal Allergies? You might be experiencing the symptoms of them and not even know it. Seasonal Allergies tend to show themselves right around the holidays: do you feel a tickle in the back of your throat when you realize your vegetable dishes cooked faster than you thought, and now they’re ready a full hour before the turkey will be out of the door? Do your eyes water uncontrollably after you’ve nearly broken your back climbing into the attic to find the Christmas lights (and then discover that only half the Strand lights up)? Do you find yourself overheated when family members decide to extend their vacation and “hang out” for a few more days in your home? Then you, my friend, have got Seasonal Allergies. And you are not alone! 9 out of 10 people have Seasonal Allergies, but nobody has a case worse than Julia Shelby and her brother Peter. So get ready to laugh away your throat tickle, and clear your sinuses with a healthy dose of Holiday Fun. www.majestictheatre.net or (603)669-7469

