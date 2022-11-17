Nov. 17-20: Lively arts, music, shows and entertainment in and around Manchester

This week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. Email your entertainment events to [email protected] for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink community calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8 am)

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 17th

Green Heron / Currier Museum of Art (Manchester) / 5pm

Clint Lapointe / Homestead (Merrimack) / 5:30pm

Lou Antonucci / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Jordan Quinn / Shorty’s (Nashua) / 6pm

Ralph Allen / Elm House of Pizza (Manchester) / 6pm

D-Comp Trio / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 7pm

Phil Jacques / City Hall Pub (Manchester) / 7pm

NH Music Collective Showcase / Area 23 (Concord) / 7pm

Tim Theriault / Telly’s (Epping) / 7pm

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 18th

Josh Foster / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm

Ryan Williamson / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Joe McDonald / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Scott King / Over the Moon Farmstead (Pittsfield) / 7pm

Bob Pratte Band / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm

Mugsy Duo / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm

Lamont Smooth / Shaskeen (Manchester) / 9pm

The Pop Disaster / The Goat (Manchester) / 9pm

Maddy Ryan / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

Waking Finnegan / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 19th

Chris Peters / Downtown Winter Farmers Market (Concord) / 9am-12pm

Brooks Hubbard / The Goat (Manchester) / 10am

Alfredo Benavides / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 3pm

Jon Pond / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 4pm

Rebecca Turmel / The Wild Rover (Manchester) / 5pm

Joanie Cicatelli / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Kimayo / San Francisco Kitchen (Nashua) / 6:30pm

Chris Lester / Chen Yang Li (Bow) / 7pm

Two For The Road / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm

Wiki 3 / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm

Martin & Kelly / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 20th

Mike Forget / The Goat (Manchester) / 10am

Rob Dumais / Copper Door (Bedford) / 11am

Yvonne Aubert / Copper Door (Salem) / 11am

John Chouinard / Currier Museum (Manchester) / 11am

Always be sure to check a venue’s website or social media for last minute changes.

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT:

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 17th

CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS / Rex Theater (Manchester) / 7:30pm

Presented by the Palace Youth Theatre. The classic animated television special A Charlie Brown Christmas comes to life in this faithful stage adaptation in which Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the rest of the Peanuts Gang discover the true meaning of Christmas. www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 18th

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS / City Auditorium (Concord) / November 18-20

Presented by the Community Players of Concord. Eight suspects, one thrilling ride. Winter 1934. The Orient Express is traveling through Europe when its journey is stopped by a snowdrift. A man is found stabbed in his bed, and famous Detective Hercule Poirot – who happens to be on his way back to London from Istanbul – is called upon to investigate the murder. Each of his fellow travelers is suspicious. Murder on the Orient Express is widely regarded as one of Agatha Christie’s greatest literary achievements. First published in 1934, the stylish, suspenseful Murder Mystery about an unlikely cast of potential Suspects – including a colonel, a princess and a countess, all with Alibis – trapped aboard the luxurious Orient Express during a snow storm features one of the most iconic fictional detectives of all time – Belgian private Detective Hercule Poirot. Ken Ludwig’s stage adaptation promises fans of the Mystery classic the same suspenseful, thrilling ride. www.communityplayersofconcord.org

GLADYS KNIGHT / Capitol Center for the Arts (Concord) / 8pm

The great ones endure, and Gladys Knight has long been one of the greatest. Very few Singers over the last fifty years have matched her unassailable artistry. This seven-time Grammy Winner has enjoyed #1 hits in Pop, Gospel, R&B and Adult Contemporary, and has triumphed in film, television and live performance. www.ccanh.com or (603)225-1111

FNC: TONY V / Rex Theater (Manchester) / 7:30pm

Tony just opened for Bill Burr in front of 37,000 people at Fenway Park. Along with being a popular headliner at Clubs and Colleges all over the free world, Tony V has worked with Jay Leno, Dennis Miller, Bobcat Goldthwait, Steven Wright, Adam Sandler and countless other friends and nationally known acts. Tony has opened for Kenny Rogers, The Temptations, Billy Ray Cyrus, The Beach Boys and Joan Jett. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

THE NUTCRACKER / Palace Theater (Manchester) / November 18-20

Enjoy the magic and beauty of the Timeless classic this holiday season as Southern New Hampshire Dance Theater performs The Nutcracker, which is based on the story by ETA Hoffman and music by Pytor Ilyich Tchaikovsky. The performance unfolds at a Christmas party at a home in 19th Century Germany, where a special Christmas gift is given from a mysterious and loving Uncle to his young and curious niece Clara. With delicate costumes, engaging and vivid imagery as Clara’s dream comes to life on-stage in the historic Palace Theatre. This holiday classic is a tradition for the whole family to enjoy. www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 19th

DUELING PIANOS / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8pm

Dueling Pianos of New Hampshire brings the fast-paced, request-driven fun of Dueling Pianos to the Granite State. Join us for a non-stop, high-energy show where YOU pick the set list! No musical style or genre is off limits, and no two shows are the same. Come be a part of it! www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

A MUSICAL COOKING LESSON / Rex Theater (Manchester) / 2pm & 7:30pm

Just when you thought it was safe to go back in the kitchen. The Calamari Sisters are local Celebrities in Brooklyn, NY as the singing, dancing, and cooking stars of the public access cable cooking show, MANGIA ITALIANO. In this rare treat, Delphine and Carmela have taken their culinary expertise on the road to spread their unique brand of Italian teaching to the masses. With outrageous musical numbers, hilarious family anecdotes, and some help from some of you, these Sisters will give you a cooking lesson that you’ll never forget. Be prepared to eat your heart out and laugh until your sides hurt.www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

ON BROADWAY / Capitol Center for the Arts (Concord) / 8pm

Bringing you all the hit shows of this Broadway season in one unforgettable night, ON BROADWAY will highlight the long running favorites like Phantom of the Opera, Chicago, and the Book of Mormon as well as the newest Smash sensations like Dear Evan Hansen, The Band’s Visit, and Hamilton. Starring an ALL Broadway Cast, ON BROADWAY will feature the best of this current season! www.ccanh.com or (603)225-1111

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 20th

LABELLE LIGHTS / Labelle Winery (Derry) / through January 15th

LaBelle Lights is back and the 2022-2023 Season is bigger, brighter, and better than ever! Create Magical Memories with loved ones at the awe-inspiring LaBelle Lights. They have tripled their displays with over 500,000 awe-inspiring lights! Escape the holiday Madness by taking a relaxing stroll with the whole family. Tickets can be bought on-site at the Tasting Room in Derry, or can be pre-purchased online at www.labellewinery.com/lights

9 to 5 – THE MUSICAL / Janice Streeter Theater / through November 20th

Presented by the Peacock Players. 9 to 5 The Musical, with music and lyrics by Dolly Parton and book by Patricia Resnick, is based on the seminal 1980 hit movie. Set in the late 1970s. this hilarious story of friendship and revenge in the Rolodex era is outrageous, thought-provoking and even a little romantic. Pushed to the boiling point, three female coworkers concoct a plan to get even with the sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot they call their boss. In a hilarious turn of events, Violet, Judy and Doralee live out their wildest fantasy – giving their boss the boot! While Hart remains “otherwise engaged,” the women give their workplace a dream makeover, taking control of the company that had always kept them down. Hey, a girl can scheme, can’t she? This show is PG-13. www.peacockplayers.org

UPCOMING EVENTS:

A PIANO CHRISTMAS with ROBERT DIONNE / Majestic Theater (Manchester) / November 26 at 7pm

A PIANO CHRISTMAS with ROBERT DIONNE / Majestic Theater (Manchester) / November 26 at 7pm

Kick off the holiday season with us as Robert plays all of your Winter and Christmas classics and favorites, plus a few requests! A night of music and memories that will warm your heart as you sing-a-long, listen, or reminisce. Perfect for the whole family. www.majestictheatre.net or (603)669-7469

