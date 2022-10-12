Nottingham Forest’s Dennis disappointed despite scoring main goal against Aston Villa – ‘Gutted’

Nottingham Forest Attacker Emmanuel Dennis was distraught not to have collected maximum points in the 1-1 draw against Aston Villa.

Dennis started against Aston Villa

Scored main goal for club

Dennis irate not to get more than draw

WHAT HAPPENED: The Nigeria international joined the promoted side from Watford in the recent transfer window. Prior to Monday’s game against Aston Villa, the Super Eagle had not started a match for his new team.

They eventually made it to the first XI and repaid the coach’s faith by putting the ball in the back of the net – to open his account for the team, after heading in a cross by Morgan Gibbs-White.

However, it ended 1-1 as Veteran Attacker Ashley Young Leveled matters seven minutes later and despite a flurry of chances, no team managed to get the second goal.

WHAT WAS SAID: In his reaction, the Attacker has suggested he would have enjoyed it more if his team bagged maximum points at City Ground.

“Gutted not to get the three points [on Monday] Thanks to our amazing fans for always supporting us,” Dennis tweeted.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Dennis scored nine goals and provided nine assists in the Premier League for the now Championship side Watford last season.

Getting his first goal for his new club is welcome considering the struggles they have had in the ongoing campaign. Currently, they are second-last on the table and Dennis, and all players at large will be needed to be at their best in their upcoming matches to help their side get out of the danger zone.

IN THREE PICTURES:

Getty Getty Getty

WHAT NEXT: Dennis will hope to get another chance on Saturday when his team will play Wolves in another Premier League clash.