Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Hotspur: Predictions, tips & betting odds

The north Londoners travel to the City Ground in the third round of the Carabao Cup and should be backed to claim another win

Tottenham Hotspur head to the City Ground on Wednesday evening to face Nottingham Forest in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

Antonio Conte’s men come into the game off the back of a disappointing Premier League defeat to Liverpool at the weekend while Forest remain bottom of the table despite a minor upturn in recent results.

Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Hotspur latest odds

Steve Cooper’s men are unbeaten in their last three home matches and are offered at 8/15 (2.87) with bet365 to triumph in 90 minutes.

Tottenham for their part are offered at 7/5 (2.40) and the side from north London have won three of their last four games on the road in all competitions.

They also won 2-0 when they visited the City Ground in the Premier League at the end of August.

The draw is offered at 11/4 (3.75).

Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Hotspur first goal scorer odds

It remains to be seen how strong the two respective starting elevens are with both teams likely to make changes.

Lucas Moura could be in line for a start for Spurs and the Brazilian is offered 15/2 (8.50) to break the deadlock, with Bryan Gil offered at 10/1 (11.00).

For the hosts, Taiwo Awoyini is available at 15/2 (8.50) with Sam Surridge priced at 9/1 (10.00).

Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Hotspur preview

Both Managers are likely to make plenty of changes to their teams making it difficult to judge a likely outcome.

With Spurs boasting a superior squad, the Temptation should be able to get the job done and Conte has a number of international-quality players at his disposal even if he decides to rotate the entire starting eleven.

The side from north London have been in strong scoring form on the road domestically this season, scoring in all but one of their away games and that should continue on Wednesday evening.

Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Hotspur tips and predictions

The price of 7/5 (2.40) for a Spurs win should be appealing despite the changes likely to be made, with the north Londoners boasting a clearly superior Squad to the side currently propping up the Premier League.

Odds correct at the time of writing. Please gamble responsibly.

bet365