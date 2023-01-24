Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United: Predictions, tips & betting odds

With both sides in strong scoring form the smart money should be going on Backing goals at both ends at the City ground this week

Manchester United travel to the City Ground on Wednesday evening to face Nottingham Forest in the first leg of their Carabo Cup semi-final.

Erik ten Hag’s men are clear favorites to overcome a side they beat 3-0 a month ago at Old Trafford in the Premier League, although Steve Cooper’s team have been tough to beat at home.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United latest odds

Forest are unbeaten in front of their own fans in their last eight matches, during which time the likes of Tottenham, Liverpool and Chelsea have all failed to win at the City Ground.

The hosts remain Outsiders however with bet365 offering them at 17/4 (5.25) with the draw at 14/5 (3.80) and United at 4/6 (1.66).

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United first goal scorer odds

Marcus Rashford’s superb form in front of goal makes him the clear favorite to break the deadlock with the England striker offered at 9/2 (5.50) ahead of new signing Wout Weghorst at 11/2 (6.50).

For the hosts, Brennan Johnson can be backed at 11/1 (12.00) and the 21-year-old opened the scoring in Forest’s last home match, a 2-0 win over Leicester City.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United preview

Forest have only failed to score once in their last 11 matches in all competitions and that was in their trip to Old Trafford on 27th December.

On home turf, the Midlands’ outfit have scored in 10 of the 11 fixtures they have contested this term, a 2-0 defeat to Tottenham in August being their only failure to find the back of the net.

There should therefore be interest in Backing the hosts to score, although United too should inspire confidence in the final third having netted in 17 consecutive matches in all competitions.

Investing in goals at both ends looks like being an obvious selection for the game.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United tips and predictions

Both teams to score is offered at the healthy price of 9/10 (1.90) while combining this with over 2.5 goals sees the odds rise to 13/10 (2.30).

Odds correct at the time of writing. Please gamble responsibly.

bet365