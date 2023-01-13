Nottingham Forest vs Leicester City: Predictions, tips & betting odds

The two teams are level on points and just outside of the relegation zone heading into Saturday’s Encounter in the Premier League

Leicester hope to bring an end to a three-game losing streak in the Premier League when they visit Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

The Foxes’ bad run of form has brought them back down towards the relegation zone, with these two teams level on points heading into this match.

Nottingham Forest vs Leicester City latest odds

Nottingham Forest, who beat Wolves on penalties to continue in the Carabao Cup in midweek, are slight Outsiders to win this game at odds of 17/10 (2.70) with bet365.

Away side Leicester are the marginal favorites to win at 8/13 (2.63) and the draw is set at 23/10 (3.30).

Nottingham Forest vs Leicester City first goal scorer odds

Jamie Vardy, who has scored just once in the Premier League this season. is the favorite to get the first goal of the match at odds of 5/1 (6.00) while team-mate Patson Daka is available at 6/1 (7.00).

Dale Taylor is the home team’s lowest-priced player to break the deadlock at 6/1 (7.00) while their top scorer with four goals is Taiwo Awoniyi 13/2 (7.50).

Nottingham Forest vs Leicester City preview

Forest are without several senior players heading into this game, including Attacker Jesse Lingard.

However, Taiwo Awoniyi and Neco Williams could be fit for the visit of Leicester.

The home team have been rather inconsistent of late, winning two of their last five matches in all competitions.

That is, at least, better than Leicester’s form as the Foxes have lost four and won one of their last five games across all competitions.

These two teams are both desperate for three points as they sit just two points above the relegation zone heading into this match.

Nottingham Forest vs Leicester City tips and predictions

These teams are fairly evenly matched heading into this match so expect a low-scoring affair, with under 2.5 goals available at odds of 4/5 (1.80) looking like a Sensible bet.

Odds correct at the time of writing. Please gamble responsibly.

bet365