Notting ACC Volleyball – Atlantic Coast Conference

Three ACC teams are ranked in the AVCA Top 25 Poll and all three are in the top 10. Reigning ACC Champion Louisville is No. 3 in the Aug. 29 poll, followed by No. 5 Georgia Tech and No. 10 Pitt. Georgia Tech’s No. 5 ranking ties the second highest ranking received by the Yellow Jackets in program history, joining the 2003 squad, which held the mark through four consecutive weeks.

Three Louisville matches against AVCA Top 25 opponents Highlights week two of the 2022 season. The No. 3 Cardinals will play at No. 22 Western Kentucky on Wednesday, Aug. 31 (7 pm/ESPN+) and host No. 15 San Diego on Friday, Sept. 2 (7 pm/ACCNX) and No. 8 Ohio State on Sunday, Sept. 4 (2pm/ACCN).

In a battle of top 10 teams, No. 10 Pitt faces No. 7 BYU in Provo, Utah on Saturday, Sept. 3 (9 p.m./BYUTV).

Duke, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, North Carolina and NC State open their home schedules this week.

Five ACC teams – Boston College, Clemson, Georgia Tech, Louisville and Miami – went undefeated in the first week of the season. BC won the Bearcat Classic, Clemson captured the Big Orange Bash, Georgia Tech won the Ole Miss Invitational, Louisville won the South Dakota Coyote Invitational and Miami swept its way through the Hofstra Invitational.

Georgia Tech’s Julia Bergmann was named the ACC Player of the Week and currently leads the country in kills per set (6.43) and points per set (7.21).

ACC Network is slated to air 21 conference volleyball matches, with coverage beginning on Sunday, Sept. 4 with 2021 national semifinalist Louisville hosting Ohio State at 2 pm More than 150 ACC volleyball matches are slated for ACC Network Extra. Follow all the ACC volleyball action with updated scores, schedules and standings at theACC.com.

SiriusXM produced an ACC volleyball preview show, which debuted on Thursday, Aug. 18 and is available on demand on the SXM App. Hosted by ESPN’s Katie George, a former standout volleyball player at Louisville, the show features interviews with all 15 head coaches and 19 student-athletes.

The ACC is poised for another outstanding year after posting its most successful season in 2021. The ACC’s had two teams in the national semifinals for the first time in league history and its six NCAA teams tied the league record. The ACC’s three teams in the regional Finals and third round, and five teams in the second round were all the most in conference history.

Louisville has been selected as the preseason favorite to win the 2022 ACC Volleyball Championship following a vote of the league’s head coaches. The Cardinals received 10 first-place votes, while Pitt earned five. Pitt finished second in the voting with 185 points, followed by Georgia Tech (173), Miami (150) and Florida State (145).

Louisville’s five preseason All-ACC selections led the conference, while Georgia Tech, North Carolina and Pitt had three each. Miami had two players on the preseason team and Florida State and Syracuse had one each.

Upcoming Schedule

Wednesday, Aug. 31

Florida A&M at Florida State 6 pm | ACCNX

Louisville at Western Kentucky 7 pm | ESPN+

Thursday, Sept. 1

Syracuse vs. Kansas State 4 pm | FLO

JMU at Florida State 6 pm | ACCNX

Friday, Sept. 2

ETSU at Duke Noon | ACCNX

Coppin State at Virginia Tech Noon | ACCNX

Pitt vs. Cincinnati Noon | BYUTV

Miami vs. St. John’s 2 p.m

Wake Forest vs. Arizona 3:30 pm | ACCNX

Boston College vs. Montana State 4 p.m

Virginia vs. Xavier 6 pm | FLO

South Carolina at North Carolina 6:30 pm | ACCNX

San Diego at Louisville 7 pm | ACCNX

Dayton at Georgia Tech 7 pm | ACCNX

Pitt vs. Utah State 7 pm | BYUTV

Marist at Virginia Tech 7 pm | ACCNX

Jacksonville State at Clemson 7 pm | ACCNX

Colgate at NC State 7 p.m

Syracuse at UCF 7 pm | ESPN+

Notre Dame vs. Boise State 10 p.m

Saturday, Sept. 3

Northeastern at Duke 10 a.m. | ACCCNX

Virginia vs. Purdue Fort Wayne 10 a.m. | FLO

Yale at Florida State Noon | ACCNX

The Citadel at Clemson 1:30 pm | ACCNX

Elon at NC State 2 p.m

Syracuse vs. North Florida 2 pm | FLO

ODU at Virginia Tech 3 pm | ACCNX

Arizona State at Georgia Tech 4 pm | ACCNX

Boston College vs. Harvard 4 p.m

Virginia vs. Eastern Michigan 4 pm | FLO

Austin Peay at Florida State 5 pm | ACCNX

Miami vs. Weber State 6 p.m

Arizona at North Carolina 6 pm | ACCNX

Boston College vs. Bryant 7 p.m

South Carolina at Wake Forest 7 pm | ACCNX

Gardner-Webb at Clemson 7 pm | ACCNX

East Carolina at Duke 7 pm | ACCNX

Tennessee at NC State 7 p.m

Pitt at BYU 9 pm | BYUTV

Notre Dame at Long Beach State 10 p.m