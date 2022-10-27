Notre Dame’s Goal Line Defense

Stanford scored easily—one snap, one score.

So too did UNLV. Two snaps. And then again on second down. And again on fourth down.

That two-game sample is a departure from the norm, as Al Golden‘s Irish defense spent the first five games fighting the good fight when it’s back was to the proverbial wall.

But ultimately, against UNLV, Stanford, and everyone else, the Irish goal line D has succumbed in the end, as every team and nearly every trip in a baker’s dozen goal-to-go situations vs. Notre Dame this season has concluded in the same vein:

With a touchdown: 12 out of 13 (Marshall) with the other ending in a go-ahead half-time field goal.

Fortunately, 13 goal-to-go trips in seven outings is not a lot; nor is 17 red zone forays in those games overall. As you read from Tim Prister earlier this week, 14 of those 17 red zone visits by Irish foes ended in touchdowns.

It’s a trend that’s going to matter this week vs. Syracuse, running back Sean Tucker, and athletic, powerful quarterback Garrett Shrader.

“To be a sticky team down there, and do what they are doing,” Golden began of his defense, “We call it ‘wins’ down there. Our wins: we have a lot of wins, but we’re losing the money down and that’s a reflection on us,” he added.

“I’ve got to do a better job putting us in a better defense.”

They didn’t get a chance to do that vs. Stanford (one carry, one walk-in score from the 2-yard line) or UNLV. The wins were fewer. The scores the same.

Golden shouldered the blame. Perhaps the players could make an extra play or two as well?

“I mean, we need a couple of stops. We need a couple of stops, and we haven’t really gotten a turnover down there,” said Golden of the red zone defense in general. “So, we need a couple of turnovers. (With) two stops and two turnovers, it’s a different animal. So, again, it’s not like we’re giving up 35 points a game. We’re doing a good job of keeping guys out of there (the red zone).

“We must do a better job when we’re in there, no doubt. That starts with me. So, I’ve got to put the guys in a better play call, give them something that they can execute better than they have been. And then we have to take the ball away. We haven’t done that yet in a low red for sure.”

Below is a review of Notre Dame’s Individual (and Tandem) ‘Wins’ in Goal-to-Go:

Mills/Bertrand +0 Stuff (Ohio State)

Mills/Bertrand +0 Stuff (Ohio State) Justin Ademilola +0 Stuff (Marshall)

Justin Ademilola +0 Stuff (Marshall) DJ Brown +0 Stuff (Marshall)

DJ Brown +0 Stuff (Marshall) Bertrand/Bauer +0 Stuff (Marshall)

Bertrand/Bauer +0 Stuff (Marshall) Bracy forces Incomplete Pass (Marshall)

Bracy forces Incomplete Pass (Marshall) Jayson Ademilola TFL -3 (Marshall)

Jayson Ademilola TFL -3 (Marshall) Justin Ademilola/Brandon Joseph +4 pass (Marshall)

Justin Ademilola/Brandon Joseph +4 pass (Marshall) Howard Cross/Jack Kiser +1 Stuff (Marshall)

Howard Cross/Jack Kiser +1 Stuff (Marshall) Kiser +2 Stuff (Marshall)

Kiser +2 Stuff (Marshall) Incomplete pass (California)

Incomplete pass (California) Bertrand/Marist Liufau TFL (Cal)

Bertrand/Marist Liufau TFL (Cal) DJ Brown +4 Pass (Cal)

DJ Brown +4 Pass (Cal) Cross/Bracy +0 (Cal)

Cross/Bracy +0 (Cal) Jacob Lacey +0 Stuff (Cal)

Jacob Lacey +0 Stuff (Cal) Isaiah Foskey/Kiser +0 Stuff (UNC)

Isaiah Foskey/Kiser +0 Stuff (UNC) Foskey/Kiser +0 Stuff (UNC)

Foskey/Kiser +0 Stuff (UNC) Incomplete (UNC)

Incomplete (UNC) Incomplete with QB Hurry Joseph (UNC)

Incomplete with QB Hurry Joseph (UNC) Incomplete with Xavier Watts PD (UNC)

Incomplete with Xavier Watts PD (UNC) Incomplete (UNC)

Incomplete (UNC) Two garbage-time stops (UNC)

Two garbage-time stops (UNC) Kiser/Justin A +1 Stuff (BYU)

Kiser/Justin A +1 Stuff (BYU) Kiser/Justin A +1 Stuff (BYU)

Kiser/Justin A +1 Stuff (BYU) Bauer TFL (BYU)

Bauer TFL (BYU) Slide TFL (UNLV)

Slide TFL (UNLV) Brown/Griffith +4 (UNLV)

Brown/Griffith +4 (UNLV) Incomplete (UNLV)

Incomplete (UNLV) Bertrand PD (UNLV)

Bertrand PD (UNLV) Bertrand/Lewis Stop Short at Goal +7 (UNLV)

But of course, with the bottom-line 12 touchdowns intermixed: 5 passes, 5 rushes, 2 QBRuns

A TWO-HEADED ISSUE

You’ve like heard about Tucker—one of the nation’s best freshman last fall. But Orange quarterback Garrett Shrader—a Mississippi state transfer—was an afterthought coming into 2022.

After you thought about it, he couldn’t pass.

Enter first-year Offensive Coordinator Robert Anae late of Virginia and a whole new Shrader as a result.

“They’re using him in a way that is really impactful for the young man. He’s making a difference,” said Golden of Shrader. “He’s got a big strong arm. He’s not afraid to sit in the pocket. But he can create on the move anytime he wants, so he can get out of the pocket. He’s really good as a runner. And he’s a big man.

“So, just imagine like, you name it, Mitch Evans or whoever, just imagine a tight end-sized guy running the ball. I mean, that’s what you’re dealing with. So, I give him a lot of credit. He really, really plays hard and he doesn’t shy away from contact. So, he’s done a great job to this point.”

Golden compared Tucker to Cincinnati Bengals running back Gio Bernard. Not only goal-to-go but short-yardage will be the task for his Irish front seven (and full 11) often vs. the Orange Saturday.

“Our short-yardage defense has been good; obviously there have been a few times that we’ve let them in,” said senior ‘backer JD Bertrand. “Even the 4th-and-1 situations or the 3rd-and-short situations, a lot is just a mentality.

“But at the same time, it’s a communication piece and an execution piece. So we’ve been trying to work on that as a defense. Having a little bit more player-led meetings where we watch either top runs, or it might be top short-yardage runs or big plays that hit from the last game.”

The point of the players-only-meetings for Bertrand?

“Guys can ask questions and they’re not afraid to have the coaches hear, and not let the Coach know that they don’t necessarily know their exact fit. So when we start putting different play-calls to different run plays, it’s nice to get the front seven and the safeties and be able to talk through it.”

As for the heretofore Unsolved goal-to-go conundrum?

“You have to (do your job), most definitely, especially as things get into the red zone area, the field begins to stretch horizontally,” Bertrand offered. “(The opponent) understands that aspect too. A lot of times on first down in the middle of the field, they get the edge of the defense, and it might only be a two-yard gain. But here, if they get the edge of the defense, now they can reach for the pylon and it becomes a touchdown.”

It did against UNLV at Bertrand’s (though actually Liufau’s) expense. The Irish were in the right call that time and didn’t execute. Golden insists that’s not always the case.

“I’ve got to do a better job on that third or fourth down,” said Golden. “North Carolina third down, North Carolina fourth down, (BYU) fourth down. I’ve got to do a better job.”

He’s not alone.