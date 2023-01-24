Notre Dame’s Dara Mabrey injury ends Irish career

SOUTH BEND — Declaring that “I poured my heart and soul into this program,” and that “I’m ready to continue to lead my team from the sideline,” Dara Mabrey announced Monday evening on social media that her Notre Dame basketball career is over due to the right knee and leg injuries she suffered two minutes into Sunday’s home win over Virginia.

“While it certainly is not the way that I wanted to go out, I’m confident that everything happens for a reason,” Mabrey said in a statement she shared on Instagram and Twitter. “I know I will find peace with my situation as I recover in the coming months.”

The grad student guard said in her post that she suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

