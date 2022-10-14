Notre Dame Women’s college basketball: Transfer joins Irish

SOUTH BEND — Kylee Watson claims of her parents’ athletic backgrounds, “I didn’t really have a choice on whether to play sports or not growing up,” but she claims it with a wide smile and adds that “it’s been awesome.”

The 6-foot-4 junior forward and former McDonald’s All-American did, however, have some choices for her next Women’s college basketball stop. She made her decision in April, and this time chose Notre Dame after also having a flirtation with the Irish and Coach Niele Ivey coming out of high school.

All parties sound ecstatic over the new Alliance as Watson joins an ND roster already brimming with both credentials and promise after going 24-9 last season on the way to the Sweet 16 and returning four starters this season.

