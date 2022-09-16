Notre Dame Women’s basketball to play Cal in St. Louis Nov. 12

Another Notre Dame sport is coming to NBC for one game this fall. The Irish Women’s basketball team will play California in St. Louis Nov. 12 as part of the first Shamrock Classic.

Like Notre Dame football, it will be nationally televised on NBC. Tipoff is at 4 pm ET. It will be the first Women’s college basketball game to ever be shown on NBC. The game broadcast will also stream on Peacock.

The Shamrock Classic starting in St. Louis is a Homecoming for both programs’ head coaches. Notre Dame’s Swallow Ivey and Cal’s Charmin Smith are both St. Louis natives. Ivey won a state title at Cor Jesu Academy before playing at Notre Dame from 1997-2001. She was part of the Irish’s 2001 title team, which clinched the Championship in St. Louis with a win over Purdue.

“This is a full circle moment to come back home to St. Louis where my basketball journey began,” Ivey said in a release. “It’s an overwhelming feeling to think about the positive impact this will have in my community and for our sport. I hope to continue to inspire and empower the next generation of young leaders and athletes.”

Tickets for the Shamrock Classic go on sale Sept. 23.

The game is NBC’s only Notre Dame programming that day. The Irish football team plays Navy in Baltimore at noon ET, which will be on ABC or ESPN.

Notre Dame Tweets of the Day

Names on the green jerseys.

Manti Te’o will address the fans before Saturday’s game.

Former Irish linebacker Drue Tranquill comes up with a sack.

Quote of the Day

“Anytime you can have one of your greats come back, it’s a great thing for our program. I try to do that often. If we’re going to have a former great football player, somebody who can talk to our players as someone who has gone through it, I love that opportunity.”

– Marcus Freeman is Manti Te’o returning to campus

