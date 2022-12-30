Notre Dame Women’s basketball Returns to action against Miami

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — After 10 wins, all of them coming by double digits, No. 5 Notre Dame learned a valuable lesson on Thursday night.

The Irish now know they can win close ones, too.

Maddy Westbeld scored 15 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, and Notre Dame clamped down defensively in the fourth quarter to hold off Miami 66-63 — Surviving a finish where the Hurricanes got two good looks on potentially overtime-forcing 3-pointers in the final seven seconds.

“I think these types of games are only going to make us better,” Notre Dame Coach Niele Ivey said.

Sonia Citron scored 13 and Olivia Miles finished with 12 points, nine assists and eight rebounds for Notre Dame. Lauren Ebo had 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Irish (11-1, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), who have won five straight.

Destiny Harden had 12 points, nine rebounds and five steals for Miami (7-6, 0-2), which has dropped three straight. Haley Cavinder also scored 12 and Lashae Dwyer added 10 for the Hurricanes, who trailed by 13 early but took a three-point lead in the opening moments of the fourth quarter after a horrendous third quarter by the Irish.

