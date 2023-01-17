Notre Dame Women’s Basketball Remains No. 7 In Coaches Poll

The Notre Dame Women’s basketball team is holding at No. 7 in this week’s Coaches Poll. The Fighting Irish improved to 14-1 overall and 4-1 in the ACC after winning a pair of games last week.

Defending national Champion South Carolina (18-0) won twice last week and continues to hold the top spot in the poll, but there is a change at No. 2. Stanford (17-2) had held the No. 2 position in the rankings all season, but drops to No. 3 this week after being upset by Southern Cal on Sunday. Ohio State (18-0) moves up one spot into that No. 2 position this week after a pair of wins of their own.

South Carolina again received 800 points, including all 32 first place votes, this week. Ohio State got 758, an improvement of 24 points from last week, Stanford received 702 points, No. 4 LSU (18-0) has 699, No. 5 UConn received 686 points, No. 6 Indiana (16-1) has 655 points, and Notre Dame has 613, which is 13 points fewer than it had last week.

Utah (14-1) is No. 8, with Iowa (12-4) and Arizona (14-2) rounding out the top 10.

Both of Notre Dame’s losses this season are to ranked teams. Maryland (13-3) handed the Irish their first loss in early December and checks-in at No. 11 this week. North Carolina (12-5) upset the Irish on Jan. 8 and is up two spots to No. 20 this week.

The ACC has three other teams in the top 25 this week, with North Carolina State (13-5) down six spots after a pair of losses last week, Virginia Tech (14-3) is up three spots to No. 10 and Duke (16-1) moves up five spots to No. 14.

