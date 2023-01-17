Notre Dame Women’s Basketball Remains No. 7 In Coaches Poll

The Notre Dame Women’s basketball team is holding at No. 7 in this week’s Coaches Poll. The Fighting Irish improved to 14-1 overall and 4-1 in the ACC after winning a pair of games last week.

Defending national Champion South Carolina (18-0) won twice last week and continues to hold the top spot in the poll, but there is a change at No. 2. Stanford (17-2) had held the No. 2 position in the rankings all season, but drops to No. 3 this week after being upset by Southern Cal on Sunday. Ohio State (18-0) moves up one spot into that No. 2 position this week after a pair of wins of their own.

