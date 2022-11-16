Notre Dame Women’s basketball recruits Hannah Hidalgo from New Jersey

Notre Dame Women’s basketball recruits Hannah Hidalgo from New Jersey

SOUTH BEND — On guard, Notre Dame Women’s basketball opponents, on guard!

The Irish added their third high school class of 2023 five-star guard of the NCAA’s early signing period — and the best-rated one yet — when Hannah Hidalgo announced Tuesday night live on Instagram that she has chosen ND.

Hidalgo’s commitment and accompanying signing makes Notre Dame the only school to land three players in ESPN’s top 20. All of the top 100 have now made their choices.

Notre Dame Coach Niele Ivey comes ‘full-circle’ with coaching return to native St. Louis

Notre Dame Women’s basketball adds Canadian Cassandre Prosper to 2023 class

Hidalgo engaged in some playful fun during her declaration inside the Paul VI High School gym in Haddonfield, NJ, as dozens of friends and family looked on.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button