Notre Dame Women’s basketball Recruit Prosper to enroll early

Notre Dame Women’s basketball Recruit Prosper to enroll early

Notre Dame’s Women’s basketball will get an in-season boost as five-star Cassandre Prosper of Monteal, Canada, has announced she will enroll for the spring semester.

The spring semester begins January 17, making Prosper immediately eligible to compete for the Irish. Prosper committed to the Irish on Nov. 12. She will be just the second early enrollee for the ND women, joining current sophomore guard Olivia Miles.

Third time’s a charm! Olivia Miles sets Notre Dame women’s triple-double mark vs. Merrimack

Notes: Notre Dame’s Muffet McGraw honored with Pat Summitt Award; Thursday game postponed

“I can’t wait to start with my teammates and new coaches,” Prosper said in an Instagram video. “I’m so blessed to be a part of this environment and community. I’m ready for this new chapter!”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button