Notre Dame Women’s Basketball Ranks No. 7 In AP Poll For Third Straight Week

Notre Dame Women’s basketball continues to hold at No. 7 in this week’s Associated Press basketball poll. The Fighting Irish (16-2, 6-1 ACC) have been at No. 7 for the third consecutive week.

The top two spots are held by South Carolina (20-0), which remains No. 1 for the 31st consecutive week, and Ohio State (19-0) for the second week in a row. But Stanford (19-2), which fell from No. 2 to No. 4 last week after an upset loss to USC, moves up one spot to No. 3 this week.

LSU (19-0) was in the No. 3 spot last week, but is down to No. 4 this week after a narrow 79-76 win over unranked Arkansas (17-4). UConn (17-2) remains No. 5, while Indiana (17-1) is one spot ahead of Notre Dame at No. 6 for a second consecutive week.

Maryland (16-4), which handed Notre Dame its first loss of the season in early December, is No. 11.

There are five other ACC teams in the AP Poll this week, with Virginia Tech (16-3) at No. 12. North Carolina (14-5) is up two spots to No. 15 after knocking off Duke (17-2) last week. The Blue Devils fell three spots as a result. North Carolina State (15-5) holds at No. 20, with Florida State (18-4) holding at No. 24.

The Fighting Irish beat Virginia 76-54 on Sunday after beating Clemson last Thursday. The Irish face two ranked ACC foes this week. They host Florida State Thursday night and then travel to NC State next Sunday.

