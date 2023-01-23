Notre Dame Women’s Basketball Ranks No. 7 In AP Poll For Third Straight Week

Notre Dame Women’s basketball continues to hold at No. 7 in this week’s Associated Press basketball poll. The Fighting Irish (16-2, 6-1 ACC) have been at No. 7 for the third consecutive week.

The top two spots are held by South Carolina (20-0), which remains No. 1 for the 31st consecutive week, and Ohio State (19-0) for the second week in a row. But Stanford (19-2), which fell from No. 2 to No. 4 last week after an upset loss to USC, moves up one spot to No. 3 this week.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button