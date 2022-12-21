Notre Dame Women’s Basketball Overcomes Slow Start To Beat Western Michigan 85-57

Maddy Westbeld scored a season-high 23 points to lead the Notre Dame Women’s basketball team to an 85-57 win over Western Michigan. The Fighting Irish (10-1) outscored the Broncos (5-6) 47-27 in the second half to overcome a lackluster first 20 minutes of play.

Notre Dame started strong by hitting 9 of 15 shots (60%) in the first quarter. Kylee Watson hit all four of her field goal attempts to pace the Irish to a comfortable 20-12 lead, thanks in part to a defense that held Western Michigan to 4 of 13 (30%) shooting. Watson finished the game going 5 for 5 from the floor for 10 points in a little more than 19 minutes.

The Broncos played the Irish to an 18-18 draw in the second quarter. Six Notre Dame turnovers helped keep Western within eight points at the intermission.

Swallow Ivey‘s Halftime speech to her team lit a much-needed fire to start the second half. The Irish defense forced nine straight misses from the field by the Broncos and ignited an offense that raced to a 17-0 run to put the game away. Western Michigan did not hit its first field goal of the second half until there was 3:02 remaining in the third quarter with Notre Dame on top 55-35.

Westbeld was 10 for 16 from the field for her fourth consecutive double figure scoring game. She pulled down eight rebounds as well. Sonia Citron scored 16 points to run her consecutive double figure streak to 10 games. The only game she has not hit double digits was the season-opener against Northern Illinois.

Olivia Miles scored eight points, marking the first time this season she has not scored in double figures. She dished out 12 assists with seven rebounds.

The Irish have the next four days off for Christmas break. They will reconvene on campus next week to prepare for their Dec. 29 games at Miami.

