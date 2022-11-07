Notre Dame Women’s Basketball Opens Season vs Northern Illinois

Notre Dame Women’s basketball tips-off Swallow Ivey‘s third season as Coach at her alma mater Tonight against Northern Illinois. The Fighting Irish bounced back from a 10-10 season in 2020-2021 and just missing the NCAA Tournament by going 24-9 with a third-place finish in the ACC standings and a trip to the Sweet 16 in Niele Ivey’s second season. Notre Dame enters the season ranked in the top-10 for the first time since the 2018-2019 season, which followed the team’s 2018 national championship.

Where: Notre Dame, Ind—Purcell Pavilion
When: Monday, Nov. 7 – 7:00 PM EST
Network: TV ACC Network Extra – Patrick Hartnett PBP, Karen Keyes Color
Radio: ND Radio Network, 99.9 FM WQLQ in South Bend – Sean Stires PBP

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button