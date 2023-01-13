Notre Dame Women’s Basketball Notebook After A Win Over Wake Forest

Notre Dame Women’s basketball needed a big bounce back after last Sunday’s loss to North Carolina and a big bounce back is exactly what they got in Thursday’s 86-47 win over Wake Forest at Purcell Pavilion. The Fighting Irish dominated the first quarter 21-8 and kept steamrolling one of the best defensive teams in the country all night.

“To take a loss to North Carolina, we took it very personally,” Irish Assistant Michaela Mabrey told the Notre Dame radio network after the win. “I thought the girls had a good couple of days of practice and they came in locked in. They knew the mission, they knew the game plan the whole time. Wake’s a good team. (leading scorer) Jewel Spear is a great player, so we tried to limit her as much as we (could) and we really just wanted to dominate this game and I thought we came out with the right focus the entire game.”

