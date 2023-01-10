Notre Dame Women’s Basketball Notebook After A Loss To North Carolina

Notre Dame Women’s basketball had its worst shooting game of the season in Sunday’s 60-50 loss to North Carolina. The Fighting Irish (12-2, 3-1 ACC) were just 16 for 57 (28%) overall, including 2 for 22 (9%) from 3-point range in the loss to the Tar Heels (10-5, 1 -3).

“Felt like we got the looks we wanted,” Notre Dame Assistant Coach Charles Allen told the Notre Dame Radio Network after the bad shooting night. “Like you said they just didn’t fall. Honestly, I don’t think we’ll go 2 for 22 again from the 3-point line this season. Yeah, they just didn’t fall.”

