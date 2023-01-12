Notre Dame Women’s Basketball Looks To Bounce Back Against Wake Forest

The Notre Dame Women’s basketball team returns home looking to bounce back from a Sunday loss at No. 22 North Carolina. Thursday night’s home game against Wake Forest precedes two road games next week at Syracuse and Clemson for the Fighting Irish.

Where: Notre Dame, Ind—Purcell Pavilion
When: Thursday, Jan. 12 – 7:00 PM EST
Network: ACC Network Extra – Patrick Hartnett and Conor Clingen
Radio: ND Radio Network, 99.9 FM WQLQ in South Bend – Sean Stires PBP

