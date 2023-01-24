Notre Dame Women’s Basketball Is No. 7 In Weekly Coaches Poll

The Notre Dame Women’s basketball team remains ranked No. 7 in this week’s Coaches Poll. The Fighting Irish improved to 16-1 overall and 7-1 in the ACC after winning a pair of games last week.

Defending national champion South Carolina (20-0) won twice last week and continues to hold the top spot in the poll. There is movement in the poll behind the Gamecocks though.

Ohio State (19-1) had just moved to No. 2 last week, but the Buckeyes suffered their first loss of the season at home to Iowa on Monday night. The loss drops OSU to No. 5, while Stanford (19-2) moves back up to No. 2, LSU (20-0) is up one spot to No. 3 and UConn (18-2) bumps up one spot as well to No. 4.

