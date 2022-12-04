Notre Dame Women’s basketball hosts No. 3 UConn Sunday afternoon

WHO: Well. 3 UConn (6-0) vs. No. 7 Notre Dame (6-1)

WHEN: Sunday, 3 p.m

WHERE: Purcell Pavilion (9,149), Notre Dame

TICKETS: Available

WATCH: ABC

LISTEN: WQLQ (99.9 FM, link at UND.com)

Rivals set to Clash as 7th-ranked Notre Dame women host No. 3 UConn Sunday afternoon

ABOUT UCONN: The Huskies are coming off a 98-53 home win over Providence Friday night in the Big East opener. Aubrey Griffin and Lou Lopez Senechal each scored 18 points to pace the Huskies. …. UConn leads series vs. Notre Dame 39-13, including a 73-54 win last year in Storrs. … The Huskies finished 30-6 a year ago, losing 64-49 to South Carolina in the NCAA Tournament Championship game. … The Huskies are led by sophomore guard Azzi Fudd (24 ppg.). Senechal (16.8) an d junior forward Aaliyah Edwards (16 and 11 rpg.). …. UConn is averaging 89 ppg. with five players averaging in double figures. … Huskies roster includes freshman Ayanna Patterson, who starred at Homestead High School in Fort Wayne and won 2022 Indiana Miss Basketball after averaging 25 points and almost 12 rebounds per game her senior season. … UConn Hall of Fame Coach Geno Auriemma is 1,155-150 in his 38th season with 11 NCAA national titles and a 131-22 mark in NCAA Tournament play.

ABOUT NOTRE DAME:Irish coming off a tough 74-72 home loss to No. 20 Maryland Thursday night in the ACC/Big 10 Challenge as Terps star Diamond Miller hit the winning shot at the final buzzer. …Irish had cruised to big wins in the first six games prior to the Maryland contest, averaging 90 ppg. with a winning margin of 27.5 ppg…. Irish are led by sophomore guard Olivia Miles, one of 16 players on the Wade Trophy Watch List. … Irish sophomore guard Sonia Citron, who scored 19 points in a loss to UConn last year, led the Irish Thursday night with 24 points and 10 rebounds.