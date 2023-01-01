Notre Dame Women’s Basketball Hosts Boston College In ACC Home Opener

Where: Notre Dame, Ind—Purcell Pavilion
When: Sunday, Jan. 1 – Noon EST
Network: ACC Network – Jenn Hildreth (Play by Play); Debbie Antonelli (Analyst)
Radio: ND Radio Network, 99.9 FM WQLQ in South Bend – Sean Stires PBP

Let’s take a look at today’s matchup:

NOTRE DAME FIGHTING IRISH (11-1, 2-0 ACC)

Head Coach: Niele Ivey (45-20 – 3rd season at Notre Dame)

The Fighting Irish improved to 2-0 in Atlantic Coast Conference play with Thursday’s 66-63 win at Miami Thursday night. Notre Dame led the game by as many as 13 points in the first half and held a 41-31 Halftime lead only to see the Hurricanes Storm to a 20-12 advantage in the third quarter. Miami scored just four points off seven Irish turnovers in the first half but finished with 19 points off 22 total turnovers in the game.

