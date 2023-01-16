Notre Dame Women’s Basketball Holds At No. 7 In This Week’s AP Poll

Notre Dame Women’s basketball remains No. 7 in this week’s Associated Press basketball poll. The Fighting Irish (14-2, 4-1 ACC) won two games this past week against Atlantic Coast Conference foes.

For the first time this season, there is movement at the No. 2 spot in the poll. South Carolina (18-0) remains No. 1 for the 30th consecutive week, but Stanford (17-2), who had been No. 2 all season, falls out of that position and down to No. 4 this week after being upset on Sunday USC. It marks the Trojans’ first win over the Cardinal since 2014. Stanford’s only other loss this season is to South Carolina.

