Notre Dame Women’s Basketball Holds At No. 5 In Latest AP Poll

Notre Dame Women’s basketball remains in a holding pattern in this week’s Associated Press basketball poll. The Fighting Irish (10-1) are ranked No. 5 for a fourth consecutive week. In fact, the entire top five teams in the poll have remained the same for four straight weeks.

Defending national Champion South Carolina (12-0) has been No. 1 in the AP rankings for 27 consecutive weeks. It marks the fifth-longest run of all-time at No. 1. UConn holds the all-time record with 51 consecutive weeks at No. 1 from Feb. 18, 2008-Dec. 10, 2010.

