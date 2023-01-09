Notre Dame Women’s Basketball Falls Three Spots To No. 7 In AP Poll

Notre Dame Women’s basketball is down three spots to No. 7 in this week’s Associated Press basketball poll. The Fighting Irish (12-2, 3-1 ACC) took the tumble after Sunday’s 60-50 loss to North Carolina.

The Tar Heels (10-5, 1-3 ACC) had lost four consecutive games, two of them to ranked teams, by an average of 5.5 points per game prior to upsetting the Fighting Irish. Both of Notre Dame’s losses this season have been to ranked teams. Their first loss was to current No. 9 Maryland on Dec. 1. They had won six consecutive games before Sunday’s road loss in Chapel Hill.

