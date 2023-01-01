Notre Dame Women’s Basketball Cruises To 85-47 Win Over Boston College

Notre Dame Women’s basketball established its presence with authority in Sunday’s 85-47 win over an overmatched Boston College team. The Fighting Irish (12-1, 3-0 ACC) hit seven of their first 11 shots and nine of 16 in a first quarter in which they outscored the visiting Eagles (11-5, 1-2) 25-8.

KK Bransford led all scorers with 11 points in the first quarter, going 3 for 3 from the field and 5 for 5 at the free throw line. The freshman guard finished with a new career-high 17 points to tie his teammate Olivia Miles for the game-high scoring effort.

BC’s defense was supposed to be a concern for the Irish, especially after Notre Dame saw Miami total 15 steals in Thursday’s narrow 66-63 win over the Hurricanes. Boston College entered the game averaging 10.4 steals per game, which is third in the ACC behind Miami and Clemson.

The Eagles managed just one steal in the first quarter, which saw Notre Dame score seven points off seven BC turnovers. BC finished with just eight steals, while the Irish flipped the script with 15 steals of their own to outscore the visitors 19-14 in the points off turnovers department.

Sonia Citron finished with 15 points. She and Miles have registered double-digit points in all but one game this season.

Boston College outscored Notre Dame 19-12 in the third quarter. It was the only period in which the Eagles held a scoring advantage over the Irish in the lopsided game. They closed the quarter on an 8-0 run, despite the Irish hitting five of their last seven shots in the third.

After playing just three minutes in the first half of her career debut at Miami, midseason enrollee Cassandre Prosper played a little more than 16.5 minutes against the Eagles. Prosper scored her first career points on a 3-pointer from the left wing in front of the Irish bench.

The 6-3 guard later came up with a steal and a coast-to-coast layup to highlight her Purcell Pavilion debut. She finished the game with seven points and nine rebounds, helping her team dominate 46-28 on the boards and a resounding 56-36 points in the paint scoring advantage.

The Irish are off for the next week. Their next game will be next Sunday, Jan. 8 at North Carolina.

Irish Breakdown Fans be sure to get your Notre Dame tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Scroll to Continue

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board – Offense

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board – Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers

Ranking The 2022 Signees – Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees – Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @SeanStires

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter