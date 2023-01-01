Notre Dame Women’s Basketball Cruises To 85-47 Win Over Boston College

Notre Dame Women’s basketball established its presence with authority in Sunday’s 85-47 win over an overmatched Boston College team. The Fighting Irish (12-1, 3-0 ACC) hit seven of their first 11 shots and nine of 16 in a first quarter in which they outscored the visiting Eagles (11-5, 1-2) 25-8.

KK Bransford led all scorers with 11 points in the first quarter, going 3 for 3 from the field and 5 for 5 at the free throw line. The freshman guard finished with a new career-high 17 points to tie his teammate Olivia Miles for the game-high scoring effort.

