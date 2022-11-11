Notre Dame Women’s basketball Coach Niele Ivey Returns to St. Louis

Notre Dame Women’s basketball Coach Niele Ivey Returns to St. Louis

SOUTH BEND — Niele Ivey’s not referring to one of the most recognized landmarks in her native St. Louis when she says this weekend “is going to be a full-circle moment for me,” but she could be.

After all, this Homecoming is feeling as aesthetically full-circle as when the 630-foot Gateway Arch hits its nearby reflecting pool under just the right light, and besides, that arch typically occupies at least a moment of Ivey’s mind when she does go back .

Women’s basketball: Cal vs. No. 9 Notre Dame

St. Louis is where Ivey grew up; where she led Cor Jesu Academy to a perfect record and still its only state basketball title as a junior in 1995; exactly where, in a believe-it-or-not twist, she helped Notre Dame win its first national title as its point guard in 2001; and yet, also where she hasn’t been in a basketball context ever since that night.

The sentimental Ivey makes a point of driving past the arch on almost every trip she makes home. She even still takes pictures, despite the fact she must own gobs by now.

A stop at Imo’s Pizza is usually on her card, too.

Feb 24, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head Coach Niele Ivey signals to her players in the second half against the Clemson Tigers at the Purcell Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

It’s not a certainty that Ivey will be able to Squeeze everything into this weekend’s busy agenda — because this is also a business trip as the ND head Coach gets set to line her Irish up against California in Saturday afternoon’s Inaugural Citi Shamrock Classic — but regardless, those things will be present in Ivey’s heart.

More importantly, a plethora of people Meaningful to her will be present in a more visible way. Most of them still live in and around St. Louis.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button