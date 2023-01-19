Notre Dame Women’s Basketball Back On The Road To Face Clemson

Notre Dame Women’s basketball looks to continue its winning ways when they head to Clemson Thursday night. The Fighting Irish have won their last two games and eight of their last nine games overall.

Where: Clemson, SC – Littlejohn Coliseum
When: Thursday, Jan. 19 – 7:00 PM EST
Network: Regional Sports Networks – Evan Lepler and Fallon Stokes
Radio: ND Radio Network, 99.9 FM WQLQ in South Bend – Sean Stires PBP

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button