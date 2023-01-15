Notre Dame Women’s Basketball Back On The Road At Syracuse

The Notre Dame Women’s basketball team is back on the road and looking to start a new winning streak in their Sunday game at Syracuse. It will be the first of two games this season against the Orange.

Where: Syracuse, NY – JMA Wireless Dome
When: Sunday, Jan. 3 – 2:00 PM EST
Network: ACC Network – Jenn Hildreth and Jasmine Thomas
Radio: ND Radio Network, 99.9 FM WQLQ in South Bend – Sean Stires PBP

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button