Notre Dame Will Look To Continue Its Ascending Recruiting Pipeline In St. Louis

Notre Dame is a national football brand that has the ability to touch every part of the country from a recruiting perspective. But Notre Dame still needs to establish base areas that it can go to year after year to land the kind of impact Talent the program needs to compete for, and win a national championship.

One area that is quickly becoming a very important area for Notre Dame is the St. Louis area, and the state of Missouri as a whole. Notre Dame has had success in the state in the past, but in recent seasons that has picked up quite a bit.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button