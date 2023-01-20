Notre Dame Will Look To Continue Its Ascending Recruiting Pipeline In St. Louis

Notre Dame is a national football brand that has the ability to touch every part of the country from a recruiting perspective. But Notre Dame still needs to establish base areas that it can go to year after year to land the kind of impact Talent the program needs to compete for, and win a national championship.

One area that is quickly becoming a very important area for Notre Dame is the St. Louis area, and the state of Missouri as a whole. Notre Dame has had success in the state in the past, but in recent seasons that has picked up quite a bit.

Notre Dame Landed running back ` in 2019, and he finished his Irish career with back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons. A pair of defensive linemen – Gabriel Rubio and Tyson Ford – are talented players who are expected to be key members of the defensive line rotation in 2023 and beyond.

The Irish Landed one of the nation’s best running backs – Jeremiah Love – in the 2023 class. Notre Dame also Landed Christian Grey in 2023, who is one of the best cornerbacks in the 2023 class.

Now looking to the 2024 class, Notre Dame is looking to make another big impact in the region.

Some of the premier football states in the country (Texas, California, Florida, Georgia, etc.) will all be explored to acquire talent. The first order of business for the Irish staff is to keep the premier talent in the home base at home.

WILLIAMS KEEPS THE BALL ROLLING

Notre Dame already Landed a commitment from Hannibal (Mo.) High School running back Aneyas Williamswho plays his high school ball an hour north of St. Louis.

Williams is a Consensus four-star Recruit that Ranks as the nation’s No. 106 overall player in the country according to Rivals. Rivals also ranks him as the nation’s No. 1 all purpose back.

The Hannibal star racked up 1,999 all-purpose yards and 34 touchdowns this season. As a sophomore he rushed for 1,001 yards and posted 1,297 receiving yards while scoring 44 total touchdowns.

Williams has already accumulated 108 touchdowns in three seasons, which is a state record. They did that in just three seasons.

IMPACT RECEIVER TALENT

St. Louis is absolutely loaded in 2024, but the state of Missouri as a whole is really outstanding in this cycle. This is especially true on offense, and that is the side of the ball Notre Dame is really looking to hit big in this class.

Notre Dame wide receivers Coach Chansi Stuckey is looking to make the kind of splash in St. Louis in the 2024 class that he made in Texas in the 2023 class.

Two of Notre Dame’s top of the board receivers in this class are from St. Louis.

There is no bigger name out there than St. Louis (Mo.) University wide receiver Ryan Wingo. The 6-2, 195-pound standout is rated as a five-star recruit and the No. 7 overall player in the 2024 class according to Rivals. Love, Gray and Williams have all mentioned him by name as a key target for Notre Dame.

St. Louis (Mo.) Christian Brothers pass Catcher Jeremiah McClellan was a teammate of Love, and the two were a dynamic one-two punch the last two seasons. The Irish staff has done a nice job with McClellan, who has a tremendous relationship with Stuckey. He would be an outstanding addition to the class and would give the Irish back-to-back standouts from Christian Brothers.

OUTSIDE ST. LOUIS

A newer member to the board, Peculiar (Mo.) Raymore tight end Jaden Reddell is one of the most interesting talents at the position in the class. Long-limbed and explosive at 6-5 and 225 pounds, Reddell plays wide receiver for his high school currently. As he continues to develop physically, he could become a mismatch Weapon in the passing game. He would be a very intriguing compliment to the tight end commit Jack Larsen. The staff was out to visit his high school on Tuesday with hopes of moving the needle with the Missouri star.

