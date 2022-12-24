Notre Dame Was A “Dream Offer” For 2024 DE Anelu Lafaele

Notre Dame football hasn’t frequented Hawaii a ton from a recruiting perspective, but when they have, they have had tremendous success doing so. Of course the first name that comes to mind for Irish fans will be former standout linebacker Manti Te’owho left the program as one of the most decorated players in its storied history.

The program has also had several other wins in the state, including current Notre Dame linebacker Marist Liufaudefensive end Jordan Botelho and linebacker Kahanu Kia, who is currently serving on an LDS mission. Former Irish wide receiver Robby Thomasas well as defensive lineman Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa and Kona Schwenke also came from the islands.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button