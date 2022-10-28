Notre Dame vs. Syracuse prediction, odds, line: 2022 Week 9 college football picks, bets from proven model

The No. 16 Syracuse Orange will try to bounce back from their first loss of the season when they host the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, NY The Orange (6-1) have won six games in a season for the first time since 2018 when they went 10-3. They are coming off a 27-21 loss at No. 5 Clemson in which they led by 11 points in the fourth quarter. Meanwhile the Fighting Irish (4-3) are on track to have their worst season since going 4-8 in 2016.

Kickoff is noon ET. The Orange are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Syracuse vs. Notre Dame odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 48.

Notre Dame vs. Syracuse spread: Orange -2.5

Notre Dame vs. Syracuse over/under: 48 points

Notre Dame vs. Syracuse money line: Orange -140, Fighting Irish +118

SYR: The Orange rank sixth in the Nation in scoring defense (15.1 points per game).

ND: Isaiah Foskey Ranks 17th in the country in sacks per game (0.86).

Why Syracuse can cover

Syracuse has one of the best defenses in the country. The Orange ranks sixth in the nation in scoring defense, allowing 15.1 points per game. They are keeping their opponents out of the end zone at a pace that hasn’t been achieved in the past 25 years.

In addition, Syracuse figures to have success when its offense enters the red zone. The Orange have scored on 28-of-30 (93.3%) opportunities in the red zone this season, which ranks 14th in the country. Meanwhile, Notre Dame is one of just two teams in the country that has allowed opponents to score on 100% of red zone chances this season.

Why Notre Dame can cover

Notre Dame has one of the best tight ends in the country in Michael Mayer. The 6-foot-4, 265-pound junior ranks 22nd in the country in receiving touchdowns (six) and also leads the team in receiving yards per game (75.1). Already the all-time leader in tight end receptions (157) at Notre Dame, Mayer needs one more touchdown to sit alone atop the tight end career touchdown list.

In addition, the Fighting Irish have had success against ACC teams recently. Notre Dame has won 25 straight regular-season games against the ACC and six straight overall.

