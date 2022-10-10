Notre Dame vs. Stanford picks, predictions: Week 7 college football odds, spread, lines

Two old rivals meet up under the eyes of Touchdown Jesus when Notre Dame hosts Stanford in college football’s Week 7 action on Saturday.

Stanford has dropped four straight since Week 1, including a 1-point Heartbreaker against Oregon State last weekend.

Notre Dame has recovered nicely from that 0-2 start in Marcus Freeman’s maiden season, winning three straight, including against a ranked BYU club in Vegas last Saturday, but the Irish remain unranked this week.

