Notre Dame vs. Stanford picks, predictions: Week 7 college football odds, spread, lines

Two old rivals meet up under the eyes of Touchdown Jesus when Notre Dame hosts Stanford in college football’s Week 7 action on Saturday.

Stanford has dropped four straight since Week 1, including a 1-point Heartbreaker against Oregon State last weekend.

Notre Dame has recovered nicely from that 0-2 start in Marcus Freeman’s maiden season, winning three straight, including against a ranked BYU club in Vegas last Saturday, but the Irish remain unranked this week.

What do the experts think of the matchup? Let’s see how the College Football Power Index computer Prediction model projects the game.

Notre Dame vs. Stanford picks, predictions

Week 7 college football picks: Notre Dame vs. Stanford

The computer is siding with the home team in a big way as Notre Dame has the strong 90.3 percent chance to defeat Stanford on Saturday.

By contrast, the Cardinal have the slim 9.7 percent shot to upset the Irish.

The oddsmakers are also going with the Fighting Irish, who come into the game as 16.5 point favoritesaccording to the lines at SI Sportsbook, which set the over/under mark at 52.5 points for the matchup.

Notre Dame checks in at No. 15 on the index’s 131 college football rankings, a jump of 3 spots, and is projected to win 8.0 games this season by an expected margin of plus-13.5 points per gamehighest among FBS independents.

Stanford is projected to win just 3.2 games this season as the No. 73 overall team on the computer rankings, and is one of four Pac-12 teams expected to be negative in the per-game scoring margin metric: minus-0.4 points per gameaccording to the computer.

Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer Prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

