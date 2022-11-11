Notre Dame vs. Navy prediction, odds, line: 2022 Week 11 college football picks, best bets from proven model

One of the nation’s most prominent college football rivalries is renewed on Saturday afternoon. The No. 20 Notre Dame Fighting Irish travel to Baltimore’s M&T Bank Stadium to face the Navy Midshipmen. Notre Dame is 6-3 overall and has a three-game winning streak after an upset win over Clemson. Navy is 3-6 this season, with three losses in the last four games.

Kickoff is at noon ET in Baltimore. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Fighting Irish as 15.5-point road favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 39.5 in the latest Notre Dame vs. Navy odds.

Here are several college football odds and betting lines for Navy vs. Notre Dame:

Notre Dame vs. Navy spread: Notre Dame -15.5

Notre Dame vs. Navy over/under: 39.5 points

Notre Dame vs. Navy money line: ND -800, Navy +550

ND: The Fighting Irish are 4-2 against the spread in the last six games

NAVY: The Midshipmen are 5-2 against the spread in the last seven games

Notre Dame vs. Navy picks:

Why Notre Dame can cover

Notre Dame showcased its considerable upside in a 21-point win over Clemson a week ago. The Irish are 6-1 in the last seven games, and for the season, Notre Dame is averaging 29.1 points per game on offense. Notre Dame is very strong in the running game, exceeding 200 yards in five of the last six games, and the Irish have 16 rushing touchdowns. Notre Dame stays on schedule with a rock-solid 42.7% third down conversion rate, and Michael Mayer is one of the best tight ends in the country with 164 career catches and seven touchdown grabs this season. Navy is vulnerable on defense, yielding 8.8 yards per pass attempt, and Notre Dame also has the superior unit on that side.

The Fighting Irish are giving up 328.1 total yards per game, including only 124 per game on the ground, and opponents are averaging only 21.2 points per game against Notre Dame. Navy is dynamic on the ground, but the Midshipmen are No. 128 in the country with 99.7 passing yards per game, and Navy is last in the Nation with a 43.5% completion rate through the air.

Why Navy can cover

Navy makes life difficult for opponents, both in preparation and execution. The Midshipmen deploy a triple-option offense that is unique in the college football world, and opponents are challenged to stay disciplined. Navy is in the top 10 of the country in rushing yards (2,132) this season, and the Midshipmen are elite in converting short-yardage situations. That includes a 54.8% fourth down efficiency rate, and Navy is also above-average in generating 8.3 yards per pass attempt.

On defense, Navy is elite against the run, plugging gaps and allowing only 88.0 yards per game. That is No. 7 in the country, and the Midshipmen have allowed only five rushing touchdowns all season. Navy is yielding only 3.2 yards per carry and, for a Notre Dame team that leans heavily on the run, that is a potential advantage for the Midshipmen.

