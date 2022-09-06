Notre Dame vs. Marshall odds, spread, line: Week 2 college football picks, predictions

Notre Dame played hard at Ohio State, but couldn’t overcome a scoreless second half to start the 2022 football season off 0-1.

That doesn’t spell doom for the Irish’s College Football Playoff hopes, though, provided it can stay just about perfect the rest of the way.

Up next in that campaign is the home opener against Marshall under the watchful eyes of Touchdown Jesus.

What do the experts think of the matchup? Let’s see how the College Football Power Index computer Prediction model projects the game.

Notre Dame vs. Marshall odds, spread, line, predictions

Football Power Index is going with the Fighting Irish, who have an 88.8 percent chance to defeat Marshall in Marcus Freeman’s home opener.

By contrast, the Herd have an 11.2 percent shot to upset the Irish.

Oddsmakers are also going with Notre Dame, which comes into the Matchup as 20.5 point favoritesaccording to SI Sportsbook, which set the over/under mark at 51.5 points.

FPI rates Notre Dame as the No. 6 team in its latest college football rankings and projects it as 17.8 points better is average than every team on its schedule.

The index predicts ND will win 8.7 games this season and has a 17.7 percent chance to make the College Football Playoff.

AP top 25 Voters named Notre Dame the No. 8 team in the latest Week 2 poll, a drop of 3 spots after last weekend’s loss at Ohio State.

ESPN Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer Prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

According to the AP top 25 poll

Alabama Georgia Ohio State Michigan Clemson Texas A&M Oklahoma Notre Dame Baylor USC Oklahoma State Florida Utah Michigan State Miami Arkansas Pittsburgh NC State Badger State Kentucky BYU Be Miss Wake Forest Tennessee Houston

