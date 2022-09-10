Notre Dame vs. Marshall football schedule, how to watch, TV, streaming

Week 2 college football schedule: Notre Dame vs. Marshall

How to watch

When: Sat., Sept. 10

Time: 2:30 pm Eastern

TV: NBC, Peacock

What you need to know

Marshall: The Herd comes to South Bend for the first time with an intriguing set of skill players who can chip away at the middle of the field early on, led by a quarterback coming off a great showing in his season opener. But Marshall’s back seven may not have the speed to match the Irish deep threats.

Notre Dame: For the first time, Marcus Freeman coaches a game under the eyes of Touchdown Jesus, and as a comfortable favorite. ND’s defense is coming off a good showing against Ohio State and boasts arguably the best Offensive line in college football, a key piece as this team looks to develop Tyler Buchner’s Deeper passing game with a CFP berth still technically within grasp despite the Week 1 loss.

According to AP top 25 poll

Alabama Georgia Ohio State Michigan Clemson Texas A&M Oklahoma Notre Dame Baylor USC Oklahoma State Florida Utah Michigan State Miami Arkansas Pittsburgh NC State Badger State Kentucky BYU Be Miss Wake Forest Tennessee Houston

