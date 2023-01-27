Notre Dame vs. Florida State in Women’s basketball

SOUTH BEND — Notre Dame’s shooting was as icy in the first half as the Windshields in the Purcell Pavilion parking lot, then in the second half as hot for a while as July in Tallahassee, but what was boiling virtually throughout for the Irish was their defense .

Riding that part of its game against one of the nation’s most potent offenses, No. 7-ranked ND rallied from a 10-point second-quarter deficit to pound No. 24 Florida State 70-47 in Women’s basketball Thursday night.

Sonia Citron scored 19 points and grabbed eight rebounds as the Irish improved to 17-2 overall, 8-1 in the Atlantic Coast Conference, remaining tied atop the league standings with No. 16 Duke.

Jan 26, 2023; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Sonia Citron (11) shoots a three point basket over Florida State Seminoles guard Taylor O'Brien (11) in the second half at the Purcell Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Notre Dame women Rally around Dara Mabrey injury to put away Virginia

Women’s basketball: Injured Dara Mabrey announces end to ND playing career

Grad center Lauren Ebo, making her first ND start following Sunday’s season-ending injury to Dara Mabrey, and freshman guard KK Bransford, who becomes at a minimum the clear-cut first player off the bench due to Mabrey’s injury, each responded with glowing games .

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button