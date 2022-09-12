Notre Dame vs. Cal odds, spread, lines: Week 3 college football picks, predictions

For the first time ever, a Notre Dame football coach has started 0-3 in his career. That’s where Marcus Freeman finds himself after a shock loss to Marshall and looking ahead to a date with Cal in Saturday’s Week 3 action.

ND took one on the chin as the No. 8 team in the polls last week when unranked Marshall out-played the Irish and sealed the win with a pick-6, dumping this team out of the top 25 for the first time since 2017.

