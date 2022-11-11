Notre Dame vs. Cal in Women’s basketball Citi Shamrock Classic

Notre Dame vs. Cal in Women’s basketball Citi Shamrock Classic

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

WHO: California (1-0) vs. No. 9 NotreDame (1-0), Citi Shamrock Classic.

WHEN: Saturday, 4 pm ET.

WHERE: Enterprise Center (18,096), St. Louis.

TICKETS: Available.

WATCH: NBC and Peacock.

LISTEN: WGLQ (99.9 FM; online link at UND.com).

Notre Dame Women’s recruiting class starts with Emma Risch. Will there be more?

Super senior Trey Wertz delivers big effort as Irish sidestep Radford

ABOUT CAL: The Golden Bears are led by reigning Pac-12 scoring champ and freshman of the year Jayda Curry, a 5-6 guard who averaged 18.6 points per game last season. … Others back from that 11-13 club include Evelien Lutje Schipholt (9.3 ppg, 6.9 rebounds), a 6-2 senior forward from the Netherlands, and 5-5 senior guard Leilani McInotsh (6.7 ppg, 4.2 assists, 2.1 steals). … Further, the Bears pounded the transfer Portal hard in the offseason, with their additions including 6-4 sophomore forward Claudia Langarita (10.5 ppg as a freshman last season at San Francisco), 6-1 grad forward Peanut Tuitele (7.4 ppg last season at Colorado) and 6-0 junior guard Kemery Martin (11.1 ppg in 2020-21 at Utah). … Lutje Schipholt scored 18 points and grabbed seven rebounds in just 18 minutes during Cal’s season-opening 88-56 win over Cal State Northridge on Monday. McIntosh added 14 points.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button