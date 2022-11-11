Notre Dame vs. Cal in Women’s basketball Citi Shamrock Classic

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

WHO: California (1-0) vs. No. 9 NotreDame (1-0), Citi Shamrock Classic.

WHEN: Saturday, 4 pm ET.

WHERE: Enterprise Center (18,096), St. Louis.

TICKETS: Available.

WATCH: NBC and Peacock.

LISTEN: WGLQ (99.9 FM; online link at UND.com).

ABOUT CAL: The Golden Bears are led by reigning Pac-12 scoring champ and freshman of the year Jayda Curry, a 5-6 guard who averaged 18.6 points per game last season. … Others back from that 11-13 club include Evelien Lutje Schipholt (9.3 ppg, 6.9 rebounds), a 6-2 senior forward from the Netherlands, and 5-5 senior guard Leilani McInotsh (6.7 ppg, 4.2 assists, 2.1 steals). … Further, the Bears pounded the transfer Portal hard in the offseason, with their additions including 6-4 sophomore forward Claudia Langarita (10.5 ppg as a freshman last season at San Francisco), 6-1 grad forward Peanut Tuitele (7.4 ppg last season at Colorado) and 6-0 junior guard Kemery Martin (11.1 ppg in 2020-21 at Utah). … Lutje Schipholt scored 18 points and grabbed seven rebounds in just 18 minutes during Cal’s season-opening 88-56 win over Cal State Northridge on Monday. McIntosh added 14 points.

ABOUT NOTRE DAME: This will be ND’s 50th game against a member of the current Pac-12. The Irish are 36-13 in those contests (highlighted by a 7-0 record vs. UCLA; lowlighted by 0-3 vs. Colorado). … Notre Dame and Cal are meeting for the first time ever in the regular season. The only previous matchups, both won by the Irish, are early-round NCAA Tourney games, in 2007 and 2012. … During ND’s 88-48 season-opening win over Northern Illinois on Monday, sophomore Olivia Miles pulled off a rare quadruple, leading all players are on both sides in scoring (17), rebounds (10), assists (six) and steals (six). Grad guard Dara Mabrey added 16 points, including 4-of-8 shooting on 3s, while junior forward Maddy Westbeld had 13 points, eight rebounds and four blocked shots. … Dara needs three 3-pointers to become the Collegiate bragging-rights leader among the three Mabrey sisters. Granted a fifth season, she’s 272-of-689 for 39.5%. Marina closed her Irish career in 2019 at 274-of-685 for 40.0%, while Michaela, now an ND assistant, wrapped in 2016 at 228-of-576 for 39.6%. Dara hit 155-of-379 (40.9%) over two years at Virginia Tech and is 117-of-310 (37.7%) for the Irish. Combined, the Sisters are 619-of-1,571 (39.4%) in ND uniforms and 774-of-1,950 (39.7%) overall.

QUOTING: “Super athletic, very gritty. They play extremely hard. Charmin (Smith, Cal coach) was an Incredible player, so I know her energy rubs off on them. They’re hungry, they got some good transfers (and) some good pieces returning. (Curry’s) incredible. She had an incredible freshman year in the Pac-12, so somebody we have to really lock in on.” — Niele Ivey, Notre Dame coach, on the Bears.

— By Anthony Anderson